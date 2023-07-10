Prescient invests R220m in H1 Holdings’ solar farms project
The money will go to building three solar PV farms, each producing 75MW of power, which are located in Touws River in the Western Cape
10 July 2023 - 12:47
Prescient Investment Management has concluded a deal that will see its Clean Energy Fund provide R220m to H1 Holdings.
The money will be used by H1 Holdings, a black-owned and managed company founded in 2000 that invests in clean energy projects, to fund an investment in three Grootfontein solar PV farms, each producing 75MW of power, which are located in Touws River in the Western Cape. ..
