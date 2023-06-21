SoftBank to shift to ‘offence mode’ as AI booms

Federal Reserve chair says more rates hikes are likely after hitting the pause button earlier this month
In business there is a clear understanding driving deals, but perverse incentives sustain wars
SCA dismisses EFF application for leave to appeal interdict against Julius Malema and supporters from inciting people to invade private property
Business Day TV spoke to Bob Wekesa, deputy director of the African Center for the Study of the US at the Wits Centre for journalism
Steinhoff’s restructuring process known as the WHOA allows it to avoid being forced into bankruptcy at the end of June
Business Day TV speaks to Koketso Mano, senior economist at FNB
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Dov Slowatek, CEO and founder of SavvySaver
Eleventh package of sanctions punishes firms accuses of circumvention
He is one of 16 South Africans entered to play the $2m BMW International Open
The Hilux and Ranger rival will make its global premiere next month
Tokyo — SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday that his tech investing conglomerate plans to shift its stance to “offence mode” amid excitement over advances in artificial intelligence (AI).
The group had retreated into a defensive stance, curbing investment activity as it booked heavy investment losses at its Vision Fund investing arm.
“The time has come to shift to offence mode,” Son told shareholders at the group’s AGM.
SoftBank reported a net loss of ¥970bn ($6.85bn) for the year ended March 31, cushioning losses at the Vision Fund unit by selling down its stake in Alibaba.
CFO Yoshimitsu Goto in May said that the group wants to ensure it does not miss investment opportunities, moderating its previous emphasis on defence.
SoftBank’s liquid assets, which include cash, cash equivalents and an undrawn commitment line, rose to ¥5.1-trillion at March-end from ¥2.9-trillion a year earlier.
Son, who has stepped back from public pronouncements in recent months, spent much of his presentation to a loyal retail investor base on Wednesday speaking about his enthusiasm for AI. Son said he asked ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot from start-up OpenAI, to write new adventures for Astro Boy, the classic manga series by Tezuka Osamu. “It creates as if it was human,” he said.
The billionaire said he has spent the past eight months creating inventions that he believes can be realised through the conglomerate’s chip designer, Arm. “We want to bring these inventions to fruition step by step. Arm is the key.”
SoftBank aims to list Arm on Nasdaq later in 2023 and is seeking to raise between $8bn and $10bn, Reuters has reported. Arm is in talks with companies including Intel about potential participation in the initial public offering.
SoftBank shares closed up 3.7% on Wednesday and have gained 22.9% in the year to date.
Observers debate the ability of Son, who suffered high-profile stumbles such as his backing for office-sharing firm WeWork, to pick winners in an economy expected to be increasingly powered by AI.
Son said he invested in companies that he thought would succeed in an AI-driven society and while there have been failures he believes enough of his portfolio companies will succeed.
“If you have one or two out of 100 smash hit, that will pay back everything,” Son said. “I think at least I have found more than several of them ... I think that’s enough.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SoftBank to shift to ‘offence mode’ as AI booms
The group had previously curbed investment activity after heavy losses at Vision Fund
Tokyo — SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday that his tech investing conglomerate plans to shift its stance to “offence mode” amid excitement over advances in artificial intelligence (AI).
The group had retreated into a defensive stance, curbing investment activity as it booked heavy investment losses at its Vision Fund investing arm.
“The time has come to shift to offence mode,” Son told shareholders at the group’s AGM.
SoftBank reported a net loss of ¥970bn ($6.85bn) for the year ended March 31, cushioning losses at the Vision Fund unit by selling down its stake in Alibaba.
CFO Yoshimitsu Goto in May said that the group wants to ensure it does not miss investment opportunities, moderating its previous emphasis on defence.
SoftBank’s liquid assets, which include cash, cash equivalents and an undrawn commitment line, rose to ¥5.1-trillion at March-end from ¥2.9-trillion a year earlier.
Son, who has stepped back from public pronouncements in recent months, spent much of his presentation to a loyal retail investor base on Wednesday speaking about his enthusiasm for AI. Son said he asked ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot from start-up OpenAI, to write new adventures for Astro Boy, the classic manga series by Tezuka Osamu. “It creates as if it was human,” he said.
The billionaire said he has spent the past eight months creating inventions that he believes can be realised through the conglomerate’s chip designer, Arm. “We want to bring these inventions to fruition step by step. Arm is the key.”
SoftBank aims to list Arm on Nasdaq later in 2023 and is seeking to raise between $8bn and $10bn, Reuters has reported. Arm is in talks with companies including Intel about potential participation in the initial public offering.
SoftBank shares closed up 3.7% on Wednesday and have gained 22.9% in the year to date.
Observers debate the ability of Son, who suffered high-profile stumbles such as his backing for office-sharing firm WeWork, to pick winners in an economy expected to be increasingly powered by AI.
Son said he invested in companies that he thought would succeed in an AI-driven society and while there have been failures he believes enough of his portfolio companies will succeed.
“If you have one or two out of 100 smash hit, that will pay back everything,” Son said. “I think at least I have found more than several of them ... I think that’s enough.”
Reuters
Venture capital powerhouse Sequoia splits US and China operations
Private credit market booms — but concerns of a looming crisis grow
How Nasdaq won the scrum for the year’s hottest listing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JPMorgan: US Virgin Islands gifted Jeffrey Epstein $300m tax incentives
Buffett’s Berkshire raises stake in five Japanese trading firms
Rothschild expects profit to halve ahead of delisting
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.