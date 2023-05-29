Companies / Financial Services

Absa introduces card tap-and-go at ATMs

The bank is also rolling out solar-ready uninterrupted power supply (UPS) devices to mitigate the impact of load-shedding

29 May 2023 - 13:22 Garth Theunissen

Absa has introduced card tap-and-go capabilities at its ATMs across SA to facilitate a seamless banking experience for its customers.

SA’s fourth-largest lender by market value made the announcement on Monday, saying it is expected to reduce transaction time at ATMs by up to 12 seconds on average and potentially deter card theft. It also said the new technology would reduce incidents of ATMs swallowing client cards, a phenomenon it euphemistically termed card retention, in the event of electrical blackouts, deliberate card jamming by criminals or ATM hardware failures...

