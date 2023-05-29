Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank partners with DP World on trade finance

Standard Bank is the the first African lender to partner with Dubai-based DP World Trade Finance

BL Premium
29 May 2023 - 12:00 Garth Theunissen

Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest lender by assets, has partnered with Dubai-based logistics and supply chain company DP World to offer trade finance solutions to companies operating on the African continent.

In a joint statement the two companies said the partnership will help meet demand for working capital solutions by providing African companies with seamless access to Standard Bank-provided finance via the DP World Trade Finance platform. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.