Companies / Financial Services

Sipho Pityana wins first legal battle against Absa

The Pretoria high court has ruled Pityana can have access to the Absa board’s record of decision in deliberations that resulted in his sacking

BL Premium
15 May 2023 - 10:06 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 15 May 2023 - 13:05

Sipho Pityana, who was removed as an independent non-executive director of Absa’s board in November 2021, has won an opening victory in a series of court battles with his former employer related to his sacking.

On May 10, the Pretoria high court dismissed an application by Absa to have his request for a judicial review of the bank’s board decision deemed an irregular step. The court also ordered Absa to pay Pityana’s costs in the matter and to grant him access to the record of decision of Absa’s board meetings that resulted in his removal...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.