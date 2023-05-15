JSE little changed along with global peers
Sipho Pityana, who was removed as an independent non-executive director of Absa’s board in November 2021, has won an opening victory in a series of court battles with his former employer related to his sacking.
On May 10, the Pretoria high court dismissed an application by Absa to have his request for a judicial review of the bank’s board decision deemed an irregular step. The court also ordered Absa to pay Pityana’s costs in the matter and to grant him access to the record of decision of Absa’s board meetings that resulted in his removal...
Sipho Pityana wins first legal battle against Absa
The Pretoria high court has ruled Pityana can have access to the Absa board’s record of decision in deliberations that resulted in his sacking
