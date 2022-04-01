Companies / Financial Services Absa defends appointing white CEO amid transformation row The PIC, the fourth largest shareholder of the bank, has requested an urgent meeting, saying a transformation opportunity has been missed B L Premium

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), the biggest fund manager on the African continent, has lambasted Absa for appointing a white male as the bank’s new CEO.

The state-run PIC, which invests on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), said in a statement on Friday that it had expressed its “downright disappointment” to the Absa board over its decision to appoint Arrie Rautenbach as CEO. The PIC, which is Absa’s fourth-largest shareholder with a 5.41% stake as of end-2021, added that it was concerned about the apparent instability at the bank’s executive level and said it wanted an urgent meeting with the board to discuss its transformation strategy...