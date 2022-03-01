Companies / Financial Services Sipho Pityana accuses Maria Ramos of ‘chicanery of the worst kind’ Axed Absa board member alleges Ramos used sexual harassment allegations he denies as an ‘effective weapon’ against him B L Premium

Sipho Pityana, who was sacked from Absa’s board in November 2021, has accused the bank’s former CEO, Maria Ramos, of “chicanery of the worst kind” after previously alleging that she is the culprit who informed the bank of a sexual harassment allegation against him that ultimately led to his sacking.

In an interview on Tuesday, Pityana told Business Day that Ramos, who replaced him as chair of AngloGold Ashanti in December 2020, had used the allegations of sexual harassment against him as a “Scud missile” to mount a “coup d’état” that resulted in his hasty exit from the board of the world’s third-largest gold miner...