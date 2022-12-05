Companies

Richard Enthoven, investor behind Nando’s and Hollard, dies

The reclusive billionaire whose family also has interests in Spier wine farm died on December 2 after a battle with cancer

BL Premium
05 December 2022 - 08:21 Garth Theunissen

Richard “Dick” Enthoven, the reclusive billionaire whose family has interests in Nando’s, Hollard Insurance and Spier wine farm, died on December 2 after a battle with cancer. He was 85.

Born in 1937, Enthoven was the son of Dutch immigrant insurance broker Robert Enthoven whose insurance brokerage business started in the late 1950s and eventually evolved into Hollard, which has grown to become SA’s largest privately owned insurer...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.