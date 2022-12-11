Through his TV channel Moja Love, Aubrey Tau has identified a gap in the township and rural market that looks set to benefit such communities
Dick Enthoven, who has died at the age of 85 on the family farm 40km outside Gqeberha, was the famously reclusive multibillionaire owner of Hollard Insurance, Spier wine estate and Nando's.
A former United Party MP who was expelled for being too liberal, he helped Frederik Van Zyl Slabbert initiate and fund a groundbreaking meeting between white Afrikaner intellectuals and business leaders and the banned ANC in Dakar in 1987. He attended the meeting, which, to no-one's surprise, earned the ferocious wrath of then president PW Botha...
OBITUARY: Dick Enthoven: a liberal and unlikely billionaire
Nando's backer helped organise a groundbreaking meeting between white Afrikaner intellectuals and the banned ANC in Dakar in 1987
