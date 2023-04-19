Companies / Financial Services

EasyEquities partners with Philippine e-wallet provider GCash

EasyEquities, which is 70% owned by Purple Group, has previously stated its intention to broaden its geographic footprint

19 April 2023 - 16:16 Garth Theunissen

Purple Group subsidiary EasyEquities has partnered with Philippines-based e-wallet provider GCash to bring managed portfolios of US stocks to people in the Asian Pacific country.

GCash is the largest and fastest-growing mobile wallet provider in the Philippines with more than 70-million active clients, Purple Group said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday. Purple Group announced on August 19 2022 that it had agreed to terms with an e-wallet provider in the Asia Pacific region that would see EasyEquities rolled out to its client base “comprising tens of millions of users via its app-based e-wallet offering”...

