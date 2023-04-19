EasyEquities partners with Philippine e-wallet provider GCash

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss
Privatisation is perhaps the best option at our disposal to replace an incompetent and corrupt public sector
Many residents say officials also need to look at the causes of crime and violence
The greatest force in SA politics remains ethnic nativism, and no party as yet has managed to penetrate both bubbles
The bank set aside $234m for bad loans as it braces for a slump in commercial real estate and customers falling behind on payments
DIY market hit especially hard, according to Stats SA data
SA can lead the global drive to decarbonise the industry thanks to its abundance of iron ore and hydrogen, workshop told
A UN study found that families were pushed by financial strain during the Covid-19 pandemic to marry their daughters young to cut costs at home
Chisen despite slump, but so were Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw
The 3-door has remained both rebel and icon over the years
Purple Group subsidiary EasyEquities has partnered with Philippines-based e-wallet provider GCash to bring managed portfolios of US stocks to people in the Asian Pacific country.
GCash is the largest and fastest-growing mobile wallet provider in the Philippines with more than 70-million active clients, Purple Group said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday. Purple Group announced on August 19 2022 that it had agreed to terms with an e-wallet provider in the Asia Pacific region that would see EasyEquities rolled out to its client base “comprising tens of millions of users via its app-based e-wallet offering”...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EasyEquities partners with Philippine e-wallet provider GCash
EasyEquities, which is 70% owned by Purple Group, has previously stated its intention to broaden its geographic footprint
Purple Group subsidiary EasyEquities has partnered with Philippines-based e-wallet provider GCash to bring managed portfolios of US stocks to people in the Asian Pacific country.
GCash is the largest and fastest-growing mobile wallet provider in the Philippines with more than 70-million active clients, Purple Group said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday. Purple Group announced on August 19 2022 that it had agreed to terms with an e-wallet provider in the Asia Pacific region that would see EasyEquities rolled out to its client base “comprising tens of millions of users via its app-based e-wallet offering”...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.