WATCH: Capitec records a jump in earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie

18 April 2023 - 21:12
A Capitec branch. Picture: SUPPLIED
A Capitec branch. Picture: SUPPLIED

Capitec has delivered double-digit profit growth, with headline earnings per share jumping by 15%. This was partly boosted by higher interest rates and allowed the lender to lift its total dividend by 15% to R42. Business Day TV unpacked these numbers with CEO Gerrie Fourie.

