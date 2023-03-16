Companies / Financial Services

Investec flags up to 27% jump in earnings

The niche banking group says adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between 20% and 27% higher in the 12-months to end-March 2023

16 March 2023 - 11:04 Garth Theunissen

Investec, the niche bank and wealth manager, has advised shareholders to expect as much as a 27% jump in earnings when it releases its full-year results in mid-May.

The London- and Johannesburg-listed bank, which reports its results in pounds, said in pre-close trading update on Thursday that adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between 66p and 70p, or 20%-27% ahead of prior year. The update was based on the group’s financial performance for the 11 months to end-February 2023, and highlights trends expected for the full year to end-March...

