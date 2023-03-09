Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank ups dividend on record headline earnings

Africa’s biggest lender declared a final dividend of 691c per share after headline earnings rose to a record R34.2bn in its 2022 financial year

BL Premium
09 March 2023 - 11:02 Garth Theunissen

Standard Bank delivered record headline earnings for its 2022 financial year thanks to strong growth across its businesses in the 20 African markets in which it operates.

Africa’s largest lender by assets said headline earnings rose 37% to R34.2bn in the year to end-December 2022, while profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 39% to R34.64bn, according to its results statement published on Thursday. That allowed Standard Bank’s board to declare a final dividend of 691c per share, taking the total dividend to 1,206c a share, which is 38% higher than the 871c distributed the prior year...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.