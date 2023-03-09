Standard Bank ups dividend on record headline earnings

Fed chair’s remarks about interest rate hikes weigh on oil and other risk assets due to worry about the possible effect on economic and demand growth
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa is faced with fixing a phenomenon that no one can account for
Healthcare workers have prevented patients and other staff from accessing facilities despite being forbidden by law from stopping work
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor company will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB, despite shareholder dissatisfaction with the deal price
SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn, 2.6% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1 billion in the third quarter
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Delays in increasing coal-fired and hydropower capacity could hinder the country’s ability to address a surge in demand for electricity as expected heatwaves approach
SA batters still dominate at the Wanderers but pitch surface is a worry
The luxury sports car makers are seeking a carveout for synthetic electrofuels from the EU’s planned 2035 ban on new internal combustion engine vehicles.
Standard Bank delivered record headline earnings for its 2022 financial year thanks to strong growth across its businesses in the 20 African markets in which it operates.
Africa’s largest lender by assets said headline earnings rose 37% to R34.2bn in the year to end-December 2022, while profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 39% to R34.64bn, according to its results statement published on Thursday. That allowed Standard Bank’s board to declare a final dividend of 691c per share, taking the total dividend to 1,206c a share, which is 38% higher than the 871c distributed the prior year...
