Low growth worries Momentum Metropolitan CEO

New business volume falls almost a fifth but half-year headline earnings leap

08 March 2023 - 09:12 Garth Theunissen and Nico Gous
UPDATED 08 March 2023 - 16:10

Momentum Metropolitan CEO Hillie Meyer is worried about SA’s low growth environment and its impact on the insurance and investment group’s ability to win new business.

Meyer told Business Day six months ago that the loss of higher-income professionals due to emigration was worsening the contraction in SA’s savings pool, making it harder for investment and insurance firms to sell their products...

