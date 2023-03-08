Companies / Financial Services

Quilter reports jump in profit despite global market turmoil

The assets under management and administration of Old Mutual’s former wealth management unit fell more than 10% in 2022

08 March 2023 - 14:16 Nico Gous

London-based Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, grew its profit in 2022 despite the turmoil in global markets, which led to a drop in the value of assets overseen by the global asset-management industry.

The profit after tax of the company, valued at R27.7bn on the JSE, rose 13.6% year on year to £175m (R3.86bn) in its 2022 results for the year to end-December...

