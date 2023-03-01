Glacier by Sanlam completes buyout of Alexforbes unit

High interest rates and US inflation concerns keep bullion prices in check, despite the pullback in the dollar
The six-month experiment aims to balance performance and respect for workers’ lives in an emerging economy facing unique challenges
This is the second resignation in the ANC’s parliamentary caucus as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle edges closer
Load-shedding cost the high-end food and clothes retailer about R15m a month in adjusted operating profit
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The former Lagos governor wins Nigeria’s 2023 general election, taking on the country’s multiple crises including cash, fuel and power shortages and Islamist insurgencies
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
The first gathering took place on 29 December 1962, after the final practice session of the SA Grand Prix
Sanlam has finalised the acquisition of Alexforbes’ individual client administration business.
The deal will see Glacier by Sanlam, an investment platform that is a subsidiary of Sanlam, take full control of Alexforbes Individual Client Administration and its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Alexforbes Retail Client Administration and Alexforbes Nominees, from March 1. Both Sanlam and Alexforbes released statements on Wednesday saying all conditions for the transaction have been fulfilled, giving the two transacting parties the freedom to proceed with the integration process...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Glacier by Sanlam completes buyout of Alexforbes unit
All conditions for the transaction, which becomes effective from March 1, have been fulfilled
Sanlam has finalised the acquisition of Alexforbes’ individual client administration business.
The deal will see Glacier by Sanlam, an investment platform that is a subsidiary of Sanlam, take full control of Alexforbes Individual Client Administration and its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Alexforbes Retail Client Administration and Alexforbes Nominees, from March 1. Both Sanlam and Alexforbes released statements on Wednesday saying all conditions for the transaction have been fulfilled, giving the two transacting parties the freedom to proceed with the integration process...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.