Sappi halts production at KZN facilities after floods Company warns of local and export disruptions as Saiccor, Tugela and Stanger mills are running on skeleton staff

Sappi’s operations in KwaZulu-Natal have been disrupted by the deadly floods in KwaZulu-Natal that have claimed the lives of 59 people, and the pulp and paper company has ordered most staff to remain at home.

The floods affected the Saiccor, Tugela and Stanger mills of the world’s largest manufacturer of dissolving wood pulp, and its export facilities at the Durban port, it said in a statement on stock exchange news service (SENS) on Wednesday...