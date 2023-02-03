Companies / Financial Services

Magda Wierzycka to return as Sygnia CEO

Wierzycka is set to return as sole CEO of the asset manager she cofounded after the surprise resignation of current CEO David Hufton

03 February 2023 - 17:27 Garth Theunissen

Sygnia co-founder Magda Wierzycka is returning as CEO of the asset manager after the surprise resignation of David Hufton.

Wierzycka will resume her role as CEO with effect from May 1 after the resignation of Hufton who will continue to serve in his current sole CEO role until April 30 to facilitate a smooth leadership transition. Hufton will remain available after his departure to assist “as and where required,” Sygnia said in a statement on Friday...

