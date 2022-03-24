Nedbank to list on A2X
24 March 2022 - 19:37
Nedbank has been approved for a secondary listing on A2X Markets, taking the number of instruments available for trade on the alternate exchange to 62.
The bank, which has now been largely unbundled from former parent Old Mutual, will be available for trade from April 1 2022 on A2X, which will give the exchange a combined market capitalisation of about R4.2-trillion...
