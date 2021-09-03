Companies / Financial Services Semigrating 4AX to become Cape Town Stock Exchange The bourse aspires to be ‘the Nasdaq of Africa’ by targeting tech and midcap firms B L Premium

One of the crop of new alternative securities exchanges that have sprung up in SA in recent years, 4 Africa Exchange (4AX), is rebranding to become the Cape Town Stock Exchange after relocating from Johannesburg to the Mother City.

The exchange, which received its licence to list both equity and debt instruments in August 2016 and began operating in March 2017, is relocating to new offices in Woodstock. Its name change will become effective on October 1...