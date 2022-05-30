Sanlam Private Equity buys controlling stake in Q LINK Holdings
SPE makes its first fintech acquisition with a majority stake in Q LINK, a provider of payment application software to the SA insurance industry
30 May 2022 - 15:07
Sanlam Private Equity (SPE) has bought a controlling interest in Q LINK Holdings, a provider of payment application software to the SA insurance industry and other third-party benefit providers in the financial services sector.
The acquisition, which is SPE’s first in the financial technology sector, was executed via the firm’s new mid-market fund, an impact-focused fund launched in 2020 that aims to create and preserve at least 27,000 jobs while still delivering investment returns. SPE acquired its controlling stake in Q LINK by buying shares in the entity from UK private equity fund Apis Partners; local investment firm Multiply Group; and other minority shareholders. ..
