Companies / Financial Services Sanlam Private Equity buys controlling stake in Q LINK Holdings SPE makes its first fintech acquisition with a majority stake in Q LINK, a provider of payment application software to the SA insurance industry B L Premium

Sanlam Private Equity (SPE) has bought a controlling interest in Q LINK Holdings, a provider of payment application software to the SA insurance industry and other third-party benefit providers in the financial services sector.

The acquisition, which is SPE’s first in the financial technology sector, was executed via the firm’s new mid-market fund, an impact-focused fund launched in 2020 that aims to create and preserve at least 27,000 jobs while still delivering investment returns. SPE acquired its controlling stake in Q LINK by buying shares in the entity from UK private equity fund Apis Partners; local investment firm Multiply Group; and other minority shareholders. ..