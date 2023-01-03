Economy

SA, Nigeria and Ghana are risks for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, says Fitch

Region’s overall growth rate forecast to accelerate mildly in 2023, though inflation is set to remain well above the 10-year average

03 January 2023 - 20:04 Thuletho Zwane

Economic activity in Sub-Saharan Africa is likely to gather momentum in 2023, though SA, Nigeria and Ghana will continue to pose a significant risk to the region’s overall performance, according to Fitch Solutions.

The unit of Fitch Group, the global financial information services company, expects Sub-Saharan Africa’s overall growth to accelerate to 3.6% in 2023, from 3.3% in 2022, driven mainly by East and Central Africa...

