SA, Nigeria and Ghana are risks for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, says Fitch

Rand stronger against dollar as prices of gold, platinum and Brent crude improve
A round-table session with heads of key institutions reaffirms the province’s commitment to fighting corruption and promoting good governance
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
ANC president urges the party to get behind top seven and downplays being dropped by some branches at December elective conference
Crypto exchange will pay $50m fine for slack background checks and must spend $50m to improve compliance
‘We forecast economic growth will weaken further to 1.5% and that net exports will subtract 5.2 percentage points from economic growth in 2023’
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Prime minister promises to halve inflation, grow economy, reduce debt, cut National Health Service waiting lists and stop small boats that carry illegal migrants
Harare-born player asked to be released early from county cricket side Yorkshire after race incident with team mate Azeem Rafiq
Fully electric sales double to make up 10% of total sales by the group
Economic activity in Sub-Saharan Africa is likely to gather momentum in 2023, though SA, Nigeria and Ghana will continue to pose a significant risk to the region’s overall performance, according to Fitch Solutions.
The unit of Fitch Group, the global financial information services company, expects Sub-Saharan Africa’s overall growth to accelerate to 3.6% in 2023, from 3.3% in 2022, driven mainly by East and Central Africa...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA, Nigeria and Ghana are risks for Sub-Saharan Africa in 2023, says Fitch
Region’s overall growth rate forecast to accelerate mildly in 2023, though inflation is set to remain well above the 10-year average
Economic activity in Sub-Saharan Africa is likely to gather momentum in 2023, though SA, Nigeria and Ghana will continue to pose a significant risk to the region’s overall performance, according to Fitch Solutions.
The unit of Fitch Group, the global financial information services company, expects Sub-Saharan Africa’s overall growth to accelerate to 3.6% in 2023, from 3.3% in 2022, driven mainly by East and Central Africa...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.