BRIAN KANTOR: Best to learn from mistakes and focus on the future

The technology for dramatically improving the productivity of capital is available for you and your competitors

13 January 2023 - 05:00

Nostalgia has its comforts, but looking ahead rather than behind may be the better new year resolution, especially for those with the responsibility for directing a business enterprise.

It is best for them to move on from the inevitable mistakes they have made in business or in life, to not throw good money after bad to avoid embarrassment; to not sell off the best divisions to sustain the underperformers with capital they should better be starved of...

