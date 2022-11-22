Old Mutual joins fray with bid for banking licence

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Old Mutual has applied for a banking licence, in a move that will further shake up the banking industry, long dominated by four traditional players.
SA’s third-biggest insurer said in a statement on Tuesday that the banking licence would serve as a platform to drive greater interactions with its client base and cross sell its products across the group. It would also enable the insurer to accept retail deposits, thereby providing a cheaper source of funding...
