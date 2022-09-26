×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Capitec’s banking app now running after crash on Monday

SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers advised clients to use cards or cash to make payments or USSD for urgent transactions

BL Premium
26 September 2022 - 12:45 Garth Theunissen

Capitec said its app was back up and running again after an earlier crash left customers unable to use the mobile banking application for at least an hour on Monday morning.

The Stellenbosch-headquartered lender confirmed earlier on Monday that its mobile app was inoperable but did not give a reason for the glitch, saying only through its PR agency that “no additional info is available at the moment”. Capitec was forced to refund banking fees to customers in early August after a two-day system outage related to problems with its central servers resulted in its online banking portal, app, and unstructured supplementary service data (USSD services experiencing severe problems...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.