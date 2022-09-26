Capitec’s banking app now running after crash on Monday

While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Capitec said its app was back up and running again after an earlier crash left customers unable to use the mobile banking application for at least an hour on Monday morning.
The Stellenbosch-headquartered lender confirmed earlier on Monday that its mobile app was inoperable but did not give a reason for the glitch, saying only through its PR agency that “no additional info is available at the moment”. Capitec was forced to refund banking fees to customers in early August after a two-day system outage related to problems with its central servers resulted in its online banking portal, app, and unstructured supplementary service data (USSD services experiencing severe problems...
