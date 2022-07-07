Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank appoints Margaret Nienaber as COO Nienaber’s responsibilities include the bank’s engineering, innovation, and brand and marketing functions B L Premium

Standard Bank Group has appointed Margaret Nienaber as its COO with immediate effect.

Nienaber, who was previously the group’s CEO client solutions, will be responsible for its engineering, innovation, and brand and marketing functions along with her previous duties as head of client solutions, the bank said in a statement on Thursday...