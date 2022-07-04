Companies / Financial Services FNB apologises for weekend system crash FirstRand-owned retail bank says the issues have been resolved but declines to say what went wrong B L Premium

FNB, the retail banking unit of financial services group FirstRand, has apologised for a series of systems outages that left clients unable to use their cards or access digital channels in recent days.

The bank’s customers took to social media over the weekend to vent their anger after they experienced limited functionality on digital channels and certain card services on July 1. The problems then resurfaced on July 3, with clients experiencing what FNB called “brief intermittent access” to certain digital channels...