Companies / Financial Services Standard Bank chief engineer quits after system crashes Alpheus Mangale’s exit comes amid bank’s efforts to evolve into continental digital platform B L Premium

Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest lender by assets, says its engineering officer has resigned after systems outages in recent months left customers unable to use many of the bank’s services.

The bank’s systems challenges come amid its efforts to evolve into a multifaceted digital financial services platform serving clients across Africa...