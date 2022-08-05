×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Capitec to refund all bank fees incurred during two- day outage

The bank says the systems outage was due to an internal infrastructure problem and that clients’ money and data were never at risk

BL Premium
05 August 2022 - 12:39 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 07 August 2022 - 17:08

Capitec has pledged to refund all banking fees incurred during a two-day systems outage caused by what the bank described as infrastructure problems with its central servers that support its banking channels.

SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers became the latest big lender in the country to suffer a system failure when its online banking portal, app and USSD services began experiencing problems on Thursday morning, prompting a flurry of complaints on social media. However, by Saturday afternoon Capitec said all digital channels were online again and that it had processed all delayed payments made to and by clients...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.