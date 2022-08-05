JSE ends the week firmer amid mixed international peers
Capitec has pledged to refund all banking fees incurred during a two-day systems outage caused by what the bank described as infrastructure problems with its central servers that support its banking channels.
SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers became the latest big lender in the country to suffer a system failure when its online banking portal, app and USSD services began experiencing problems on Thursday morning, prompting a flurry of complaints on social media. However, by Saturday afternoon Capitec said all digital channels were online again and that it had processed all delayed payments made to and by clients...
Capitec to refund all bank fees incurred during two- day outage
The bank says the systems outage was due to an internal infrastructure problem and that clients’ money and data were never at risk
