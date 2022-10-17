×

Companies / Financial Services

SA assets pricing in too much bad news, says Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala

The bad news is overpriced and this represents an opportunity for SA if it can deliver on the reforms it has promised, says Tshabalala

BL Premium
17 October 2022 - 20:29

The prospect that SA could be greylisted is one of the negatives already priced into the risk premium investors attach to SA asset prices.

But the bad news is overpriced and this represents an opportunity for SA if it can deliver on the reforms it has promised, said Standard Bank group CEO Sim Tshabalala...

