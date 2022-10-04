ICT sector dominates venture capital in 2021

Group of producers is expected to cut output by more than 1-million barrels a day at a meeting scheduled for Wednesday
The Growth Plan delivered higher inflation and borrowing costs, an outraged polity and anything but growth
KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said the owners of a vacant student residence had a ‘sudden change of mind’, thus the move to the hotel
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC's candidate to replace Makhura
The purchases were funded in large part by the sale of its three properties
The Bank said in its latest 6-monthly monetary policy review that for SA, sharp hikes in food or energy prices lift total inflation expectations and elicit higher wage demands
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Unfathomable that her daughters should grow up with fewer rights than she had, says former Meta boss
First black man to win the marathon in 1989 is remembered for his humility
Verstappen opened the campaign with two retirements from the first three rounds — the only two times he has failed to finish this season
Information and communications technology (ICT) continues to dominate SA venture capital investment.
The latest SA Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (Savca) industry survey shows the ICT sector accounted for 57c of every R1 in start-up and early-stage equity investments in 2021. That’s up from a long-term average of 38.2% of deal value going to ICT investments, largely at the expense of sectors such as energy, life sciences, and materials & resources...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ICT sector dominates venture capital in 2021
Industry survey shows fintech and edtech accounted for a quarter of private equity financing of start-ups and early stage companies in 2021
Information and communications technology (ICT) continues to dominate SA venture capital investment.
The latest SA Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (Savca) industry survey shows the ICT sector accounted for 57c of every R1 in start-up and early-stage equity investments in 2021. That’s up from a long-term average of 38.2% of deal value going to ICT investments, largely at the expense of sectors such as energy, life sciences, and materials & resources...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.