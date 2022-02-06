R3bn fund for African tech start-ups launched
A new funding consortium plans to help start-ups accelerate their growth and enhance efficiencies in the company-consumer relationship
A new start-up funding group has entered the African market with plans to help businesses accelerate their growth and enhance efficiencies in the company-consumer relationship.
The Norrsken Foundation of Sweden has teamed up with Hans Otterling, a partner at early-stage venture capital fund Northzone in Europe, and an investment team led by Natalie Kolbe, previous global head of private equity at Actis, to launch a $200m (R3bn) fund that will invest in technology companies operating in financial services (fintech), health care (medtech) and education (edtech), as well as “market-enabling solutions” — platforms that accelerate business-to-business (B2B) trade...
