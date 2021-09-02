Appetite for private equity investment by SA pension funds grows
SA Venture Capital Association’s latest private equity survey shows local capital custodians are more comfortable with private equity investing
02 September 2021 - 18:55
UPDATED 02 September 2021 - 23:36
Local pension and endowment funds are becoming more comfortable with allocating capital to private equity outfits, according to insights from the second volume of the SA Venture Capital Association’s (Savca) latest private equity industry survey.
The second volume of the industry survey, which covered fundraising, investments, exits and funds under management, was published on Thursday. It showed that while the overall amount of funds raised in 2020 declined, the amount from SA capital providers increased...
