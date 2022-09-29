WATCH: Private Equity in the doldrums

Capitec leads stocks lower in its biggest one-day fall since March 2020
Columnist's commentary on Mmusi Maimane and Build One SA ignores the shortcomings of the Electoral Act and how it affects independents
The ANC and Good Party pushed through the Expropriation Bill in the national assembly on Wednesday, which will now be referred to the NCOP for concurrence
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
Struggling Cell C says it has a number of new partnerships in the pipeline following a deal struck with Capitec earlier this week
The poorest 10% of SA households are trying to survive on R920 a month, according to the latest FinTech Short-term Credit Impact index
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Zelensky calls emergency meeting with defence chiefs as Russian leader prepares to sign annexation papers on Friday
Coach says Broos should reach out directly for a meeting as PSL colleagues would respond
The intervention brings major aesthetic changes, a curved screen and more standard equipment
Despite attractively priced assets, the declining lure of remaining listed, and a swift bounce back from Covid-19, private equity suffered its annus horribilis in 2021.
Private equity investments totalled R14.9bn in 2021, a marginal increase from R14.5bn in 2020. But the number of deals was still the lowest since 2011, and the value is less than half of what the local industry attracted at its peak in 2018.
Fundraising remains tough for SA private equity general partners, as evidenced by the latest Southern Africa Venture Capital and Private Equity (Savca) survey, which shows that funds under management increased by 5.6% to R206.2bn, down from a 5.8% increase in 2020.
Michael Avery is joined by Langa Madonko, investment principal at Summit Africa and Savca board member; Siya Nhlumayo, partner at Vuna Partners; and Phathutshedzo Mabogo, acting chief investment officer of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS WATCH
WATCH: Private Equity in the doldrums
Michael Avery talks to Langa Madonko, Siya Nhlumayo and Phathutshedzo Mabogo
Despite attractively priced assets, the declining lure of remaining listed, and a swift bounce back from Covid-19, private equity suffered its annus horribilis in 2021.
Private equity investments totalled R14.9bn in 2021, a marginal increase from R14.5bn in 2020. But the number of deals was still the lowest since 2011, and the value is less than half of what the local industry attracted at its peak in 2018.
Fundraising remains tough for SA private equity general partners, as evidenced by the latest Southern Africa Venture Capital and Private Equity (Savca) survey, which shows that funds under management increased by 5.6% to R206.2bn, down from a 5.8% increase in 2020.
Michael Avery is joined by Langa Madonko, investment principal at Summit Africa and Savca board member; Siya Nhlumayo, partner at Vuna Partners; and Phathutshedzo Mabogo, acting chief investment officer of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.