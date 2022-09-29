×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

BUSINESS WATCH

WATCH: Private Equity in the doldrums

Michael Avery talks to Langa Madonko, Siya Nhlumayo and Phathutshedzo Mabogo

29 September 2022 - 17:33 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/yozayo
Picture: 123RF/yozayo

Despite attractively priced assets, the declining lure of remaining listed, and a swift bounce back from Covid-19, private equity suffered its annus horribilis in 2021.

Private equity investments totalled R14.9bn in 2021, a marginal increase from R14.5bn in 2020. But the number of deals was still the lowest since 2011, and the value is less than half of what the local industry attracted at its peak in 2018.

Fundraising remains tough for SA private equity general partners, as evidenced by the latest Southern Africa Venture Capital and Private Equity (Savca) survey, which shows that funds under management increased by 5.6% to R206.2bn, down from a 5.8% increase in 2020.

Michael Avery is joined by Langa Madonko, investment principal at Summit Africa and Savca board member; Siya Nhlumayo, partner at Vuna Partners; and Phathutshedzo Mabogo, acting chief investment officer of the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CEO of Truworths will continue to make his mark
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Shoprite set to stride ahead by a ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Ethos Capital mulls share buybacks to narrow ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Remgro defends Grindrod unbundling
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Ascendis on track to be debt free, after near ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.