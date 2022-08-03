×

Return of health workers to skills list hailed as a first step

Motsoaledi’s move comes after the earlier version inexplicably omitted them despite shortages

03 August 2022 - 10:55 Tamar Kahn
Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has put specialist nurses, doctors and dentists back on the critical skills list, in a revised version published in the Government Gazette.

The previous version, released in February, inexplicably left healthcare workers off the list, despite SA’s shortages. Their exclusion was all the more baffling since Motsoaledi consistently drew attention to the skills deficit in the healthcare sector when he was health minister between 2009 and 2019...

