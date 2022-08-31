×

Companies / Financial Services

Crypto exchange simplified: Ovex introduces safe instant payments

By linking your bank account with Ovex’s linkpay, you’ll be rewarded with R200 and make deposits with one simple click

31 August 2022 - 10:17
Sponsored
Picture: SUPPLIED/OVEX
Picture: SUPPLIED/OVEX

Leading cryptocurrency exchange and over-the-counter desk Ovex now offers instant deposits for its retail clients. It’s a seamless and secure payment experience, as convenient as a card without the high fees or fear of fraud. 

Simply link your bank account and fund your Ovex wallet within seconds, for free. Once linked you can make a deposit in one simple click when you come back.

How secure is your sensitive information?

Ovex is well known for its rigorous approach to security. Your details are securely encrypted using RSA-OAEP2048 and stored in its payment partner’s highly secure identity server. A unique token is then sent to your device. When you return to make a future payment, this same token is required to authenticate the payment. This means your details remain 100% confidential and secure both in transit and rest. 

What does this mean for the user? 

Simply link your bank account and, once linked, you will be able to instantly deposit funds into your Ovex account in one simple click when you return.

Unlike other Instant EFT payment differentials — where users pay exorbitant fees — this feature is completely free and Ovex will reward you with a R200 deposit bonus when you make your first instant payment.  

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

By selecting the “Link an account” option on the Ovex deposits page, you are able to securely link your account to the Ovex exchange and make one-click deposits via Instant EFT — removing the gap in settlement times and making it easier than ever to fund your account. This means Ovex users can bank on every second and pounce on trading opportunities as and when they present themselves. 

Many investors prefer to trade on Ovex given their easy-to-use buy/sell trading tool. No need to navigate complicated order books. Simply choose your desired trading pair and order amount, get quoted and if you are happy — execute. 

Choose from over 60 pairs and trade them with zero fees other than a small spread. This is what separates Ovex from other players in this space and is testament to the exchange’s deep liquidity. 

Itching to make your first instant deposit and not sure where to start?

Follow this simple process:

1. Click “Continue” on the South African Rands deposits page

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

2. Enter your deposit amount and click on “Link account and pay”.

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

3. Select one of the supported banks.

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

4. Log in to your banking profile.

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

5. Select which account you wish to pay from and click “Confirm”.

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

6. Once the transaction is successful and your account is linked, you will see this page.

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

7. Next time you come back to make an instant payment it will be as simple as clicking “Continue” on the South African Rands deposit page.

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

8. Enter your deposit amount and click on complete secure payment.

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

9. When the deposit is successful, your account will be credited immediately.

Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Welcome to the future of finance. Welcome to Ovex. Create an Ovex account today and unlock the world of crypto. 

This article was paid for by Ovex. 

