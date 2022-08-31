Crypto exchange simplified: Ovex introduces safe instant payments

Tight labour conditions have defied the Fed’s tightening efforts so far and bolstered the case to do more
Though the judgment on media access to Jacob Zuma’s tax records will be vital, the Promotion of Access to Information Act is a paper tiger
The agreement will ‘enhance Transnet’s ability to serve customer demand on an urgent basis’, says state-owned company
The act, which places a R15m annual limit on the amount of funds a party can receive from a single donor, was enacted in April 2021
The move follows a landmark audit deal between Beijing and Washington allowing US regulators to vet accounting firms in mainland China and Hong Kong
Growth in total credit has probably reached the peak of the current cycle and will start to moderate in the coming months, says Nedbank
Retailer targets lower-income segment to attract more consumers to stores
Indonesia, as G20 chair, has invited officials from the AU to join the talks for the first time
Hooker Folau Fainga’a’s throws repeatedly missed their targets last week
Nicholas Yell sets out in search of spring flowers, passing through the West Coast National Park and on to Clanwilliam
Leading cryptocurrency exchange and over-the-counter desk Ovex now offers instant deposits for its retail clients. It’s a seamless and secure payment experience, as convenient as a card without the high fees or fear of fraud.
Simply link your bank account and fund your Ovex wallet within seconds, for free. Once linked you can make a deposit in one simple click when you come back.
Ovex is well known for its rigorous approach to security. Your details are securely encrypted using RSA-OAEP2048 and stored in its payment partner’s highly secure identity server. A unique token is then sent to your device. When you return to make a future payment, this same token is required to authenticate the payment. This means your details remain 100% confidential and secure both in transit and rest.
Simply link your bank account and, once linked, you will be able to instantly deposit funds into your Ovex account in one simple click when you return.
Unlike other Instant EFT payment differentials — where users pay exorbitant fees — this feature is completely free and Ovex will reward you with a R200 deposit bonus when you make your first instant payment.
By selecting the “Link an account” option on the Ovex deposits page, you are able to securely link your account to the Ovex exchange and make one-click deposits via Instant EFT — removing the gap in settlement times and making it easier than ever to fund your account. This means Ovex users can bank on every second and pounce on trading opportunities as and when they present themselves.
Many investors prefer to trade on Ovex given their easy-to-use buy/sell trading tool. No need to navigate complicated order books. Simply choose your desired trading pair and order amount, get quoted and if you are happy — execute.
Choose from over 60 pairs and trade them with zero fees other than a small spread. This is what separates Ovex from other players in this space and is testament to the exchange’s deep liquidity.
Follow this simple process:
1. Click “Continue” on the South African Rands deposits page
2. Enter your deposit amount and click on “Link account and pay”.
3. Select one of the supported banks.
4. Log in to your banking profile.
5. Select which account you wish to pay from and click “Confirm”.
6. Once the transaction is successful and your account is linked, you will see this page.
7. Next time you come back to make an instant payment it will be as simple as clicking “Continue” on the South African Rands deposit page.
8. Enter your deposit amount and click on complete secure payment.
9. When the deposit is successful, your account will be credited immediately.
Welcome to the future of finance. Welcome to Ovex. Create an Ovex account today and unlock the world of crypto.
This article was paid for by Ovex.
