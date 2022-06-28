Don’t fear the growl: Here’s how to invest in a bear market

Cryptocurrency incumbents, bitcoin and ethereum, and their smaller risk-on counterparts are swinging up and down the market regularly. However, they have recently experienced a decline driven by a broader market sell-off. This is happening as investors react to rampant inflation worsened by a global supply-chain crisis.

Fears of a recession loom and expectations of aggressive rate hikes from global central banks sit firm on the horizon. This week, the US Fed raised its main interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest increase since 1994. Many respected analysts have ramped up their bearish bets on global growth.

Bear markets can present a challenge to the most seasoned investors. Whether you have $1,000 in the market or $1m, losing money hurts. You may consider abandoning your investment plan as the declining market tests your patience.

Fear may also have you in a frenzy because investments designed for stability — like cryptocurrency protocols Terra USD, (UST) and more recently USDD — can go bankrupt. Terra Luna’s UST and TRON’s USDD may have seemed unstoppable but only projects that have real utility will weather the storm. Those with cracks will waterboard and may never recover. As was apparent when UST crashed and may yet become apparent if USDD follows in its footsteps.

Ovex CEO Jon Ovadia says the following considerations should be front of mind in tumultuous times:



