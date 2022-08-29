Time is running out for brick and mortar banks, survey shows

Traders ramp up bets on 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed in September
The Electoral Commission of SA has its work cut out as the 2024 national election could be the most closely contested yet
The bill, which is now before parliament, aims to strengthen SA’s regime for the combating of money laundering and financing of terrorism
The results contrast with those of several other polls, which show support for the ANC dipping below 50%
The aluminium products-maker has managed to mitigate headwinds by optimising its product sales mix and negotiating pricing
Nedbank is concerned about the country being classified as high risk and facing a potential loss of investment
SA is in the grip of a regime enslaving individual economic freedoms
Price caps on gas and a new tax on energy companies are among measures under consideration amid an unprecedented spike in power prices
SA are not pressing for a place in the world Test final for cash and glory, but to keep the format alive at home
Mbhele won the award for his work entitled Iphasi Nesiphesheli, which is part of a bigger series titled Umlando uyaziphinda
SA’s traditional banks may have to overhaul their entire operating models as consumers increasingly embrace digitisation to the extent that most clients expect there to be no need for physical branches within five years.
A new report on the future of retail banking — compiled by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on behalf of Discovery Bank — found that 69% of SA consumers expect local banks to become fully digital in five years, with 60% believing there will be no need for physical branches...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Time is running out for brick and mortar banks, survey shows
A Discovery Bank-Boston Consulting Group survey found that 60% of respondents believe there will be no need for physical branches by 2027
SA’s traditional banks may have to overhaul their entire operating models as consumers increasingly embrace digitisation to the extent that most clients expect there to be no need for physical branches within five years.
A new report on the future of retail banking — compiled by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) on behalf of Discovery Bank — found that 69% of SA consumers expect local banks to become fully digital in five years, with 60% believing there will be no need for physical branches...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.