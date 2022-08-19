×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Purple Group rockets on news of Asian e-wallet partnership

Shares of the EasyEquities owner jumped 12% after it reached a deal with an e-wallet provider in the Asia Pacific region

19 August 2022 - 18:06 Mudiwa Gavaza

Shares in Purple Group rocketed on Friday as the financial technology company said its trading platform would soon be offering its services in Asia. 

On Friday, the group said its subsidiary EasyEquities has reached a deal with an e-wallet provider in the Asia Pacific region to launch investing services through the provider’s platform. ..

