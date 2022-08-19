×

Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank’s dividend jumps after 32% interim profit rise

The board approves an interim dividend of 515c per share, a 43% increase on the 360c paid out in the previous half-year period

19 August 2022 - 10:39 Garth Theunissen
Standard Bank has raised its interim dividend by almost half thanks to a 32% jump in profit.

Africa’s biggest lender by assets said profit for the six months to end-June 2022 rose 32% from the previous interim period to R17.59bn, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday. Headline earnings rose 33% from the previous half-year to R15.3bn, a level the bank said was a record...

