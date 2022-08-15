×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Absa gives shareholders a reason to smile

Business Day TV speaks to Absa’s financial director, Jason Quinn

15 August 2022 - 21:29
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Absa has more than doubled its interim dividend to R6.50. The payout follows a 27% jump in the lender’s headline earnings per share, boosted by a better-than-expected performance by the local economy. Business Day TV caught up with Absa’s financial director, Jason Quinn, for more detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Absa doubles dividend as economy recovers but future is uncertain

Nevertheless, the bank says it has ‘an exceptional amount of capital’ on its balance sheet to withstand a potentially tougher economic climate
Companies
14 hours ago

WATCH: Evolution of payments in SA

Michael Avery talks to Ghita Erling, Jan Pilbauer and Karen Nadasen
Companies
5 hours ago

WATCH: Thungela CEO July Ndlovu on its record half-year

Business Day TV speaks to Ndlovu after surging energy prices lift coal producer
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Banking on dividends

Michael Avery talks to Nolwandle Mthombeni and David Buckham
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Is Transnet’s upswing sustainable?

Business Day TV speaks to African Rail Industry Association  CEO Mesela Nhlapo
Companies
4 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Resilient Reit considers delisting as it ...
Companies / Property
2.
Prudential Authority slaps Nedbank with R35m fine
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Eskom coal supplier Seriti to develop 3GW of ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Caxton considers legal action over Mpact CEO’s ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Banks step up their game in combating illicit ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.