Market data including bonds and fuel prices
That turnip Mapisa-Nqakula has confirmed beyond any doubt that the party cannot be renewed or rehabilitated
Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented between 6pm and midnight because of a shortage of generation capacity
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
IAEA has warned of disaster as shelling continues near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Porsche Taycan Turbo S laps the famous German circuit in seven minutes and 33 seconds
Absa has more than doubled its interim dividend to R6.50. The payout follows a 27% jump in the lender’s headline earnings per share, boosted by a better-than-expected performance by the local economy. Business Day TV caught up with Absa’s financial director, Jason Quinn, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Absa gives shareholders a reason to smile
Business Day TV speaks to Absa’s financial director, Jason Quinn
Absa doubles dividend as economy recovers but future is uncertain
WATCH: Evolution of payments in SA
WATCH: Thungela CEO July Ndlovu on its record half-year
WATCH: Banking on dividends
WATCH: Is Transnet’s upswing sustainable?
