Absa doubles dividend as economy outstrips expectations

New Covid-19 outbreaks across China in July weighed on consumer and business spending
The troubled National Health Service now has 6.6-million patients waiting to see GPs, get scans or have operations
Sars and corruption busters need more tools to investigate, says Edward Kieswetter
The ruling party gathering hit by litigation and a breach of security allegedly leading to the cloning of delegates’ tags
Apple updated its general employee conduct policy about two years ago to explicitly prohibit discrimination on the basis of caste
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Group homes in on home deliveries trend and hopes to supply electricity to Eskom
Everyday expenses such as that for instant noodles and motorcycle taxis have been soaring — and increases might linger
Reece James seemed to have sealed the points for the hosts with a 77th-minute goal, but the striker scored in stoppage time
EVs can be charged to about 340km of driving range in around 30 minutes
SA's fourth most valuable lender, Absa, has more than doubled its payout for its half year to end-June, joining industry peers in reporting it has benefited in 2022 from a better than expected performance from the economy and rising interest rates.
Group headline earnings rose 30% to R10.6bn to end-June, more than a quarter above 2019 levels, with the lender upping its interim dividend 110% year on year to 650c — about a R5.4bn payout...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Absa doubles dividend as economy outstrips expectations
Group headline earnings rose to more than a quarter above 2019 levels, with the bank also more optimistic than others about the year
SA's fourth most valuable lender, Absa, has more than doubled its payout for its half year to end-June, joining industry peers in reporting it has benefited in 2022 from a better than expected performance from the economy and rising interest rates.
Group headline earnings rose 30% to R10.6bn to end-June, more than a quarter above 2019 levels, with the lender upping its interim dividend 110% year on year to 650c — about a R5.4bn payout...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.