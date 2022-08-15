×

Companies / Financial Services

Absa doubles dividend as economy outstrips expectations

Group headline earnings rose to more than a quarter above 2019 levels, with the bank also more optimistic than others about the year

BL Premium
15 August 2022 - 08:27 Karl Gernetzky

SA's fourth most valuable lender, Absa, has more than doubled its payout for its half year to end-June, joining industry peers in reporting it has benefited in 2022 from a better than expected performance from the economy and rising interest rates.

Group headline earnings rose 30% to R10.6bn to end-June, more than a quarter above 2019 levels, with the lender upping its interim dividend 110% year on year to 650c — about a R5.4bn payout...

BL Premium

