London-based Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, says the pace of net inflows tumbled in its half-year to end-June, while assets under management and administration fell 12%, as investors grappled with volatility stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Group net inflows fell 30% year on year to £1.4bn (R28bn) to end-June, Quilter said on Wednesday.
Quilter reports net inflows but takes market hit
Group net inflows fell almost a third to £1.4bn to end-June, but assets under management fell 12%, hit by market volatility due to war in Europe
London-based Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, says the pace of net inflows tumbled in its half-year to end-June, while assets under management and administration fell 12%, as investors grappled with volatility stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Group net inflows fell 30% year on year to £1.4bn (R28bn) to end-June, Quilter said on Wednesday.
