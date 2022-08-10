×

Companies / Financial Services

Quilter reports net inflows but takes market hit

Group net inflows fell almost a third to £1.4bn to end-June, but assets under management fell 12%, hit by market volatility due to war in Europe

10 August 2022 - 10:22 Karl Gernetzky

London-based Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, says the pace of net inflows  tumbled in its half-year to end-June, while assets under management and administration fell 12%, as investors grappled with volatility stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Group net inflows fell 30% year on year to £1.4bn (R28bn) to end-June, Quilter said on Wednesday. ..

