Companies / Financial Services

Trustco wins latest round in listing battle

The high court in Pretoria ruled that the investment company may not be suspended from the JSE until its latest review application at the financial services tribunal has been heard

BL Premium
08 August 2022 - 19:34 Nico Gous

Namibian investment company Trustco has won the latest round, with costs, in its ongoing row with the JSE after the high court in Pretoria ruled on Monday it may not be suspended by the local bourse.

Judge Nicoline Janse van Nieuwenhuizen said Trustco may not be suspended until its latest review application at the financial services tribunal (FST), which forms part of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FCSA), has been heard...

