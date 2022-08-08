Sentiment remains cautious as a strong US jobs report signals a good chance the Fed will implement another 75 bps rate hike
Namibian investment company Trustco has won the latest round, with costs, in its ongoing row with the JSE after the high court in Pretoria ruled on Monday it may not be suspended by the local bourse.
Judge Nicoline Janse van Nieuwenhuizen said Trustco may not be suspended until its latest review application at the financial services tribunal (FST), which forms part of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FCSA), has been heard...
Trustco wins latest round in listing battle
The high court in Pretoria ruled that the investment company may not be suspended from the JSE until its latest review application at the financial services tribunal has been heard
