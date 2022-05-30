×

Companies / Financial Services

Ninety One fancies SA bonds to provide strong returns

The asset manager likes products in the near term but prefers global equities over a five-year term

30 May 2022 - 09:17 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 30 May 2022 - 22:57

Ninety One, the asset management giant spun out of Investec in 2020, expects global and SA equities to provide strong returns over the next five years despite their recent sell-off but is betting on local government bonds for a steady income stream in the nearer term until market volatility eases.

The MSCI world index is down about 16% so far this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and aggressive monetary tightening by central banks worldwide amid accelerating global inflation...

