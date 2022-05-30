Companies / Financial Services Ninety One fancies SA bonds to provide strong returns The asset manager likes products in the near term but prefers global equities over a five-year term B L Premium

Ninety One, the asset management giant spun out of Investec in 2020, expects global and SA equities to provide strong returns over the next five years despite their recent sell-off but is betting on local government bonds for a steady income stream in the nearer term until market volatility eases.

The MSCI world index is down about 16% so far this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and aggressive monetary tightening by central banks worldwide amid accelerating global inflation...