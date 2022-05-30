Ninety One fancies SA bonds to provide strong returns
The asset manager likes products in the near term but prefers global equities over a five-year term
30 May 2022 - 09:17
UPDATED 30 May 2022 - 22:57
Ninety One, the asset management giant spun out of Investec in 2020, expects global and SA equities to provide strong returns over the next five years despite their recent sell-off but is betting on local government bonds for a steady income stream in the nearer term until market volatility eases.
The MSCI world index is down about 16% so far this year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and aggressive monetary tightening by central banks worldwide amid accelerating global inflation...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now