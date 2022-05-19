×

Buybacks? Special dividend? Investec ponders how to reward SA investors

The private bank and wealth manager is considering returning cash to its shareholders as it has ‘more capital than is necessary’ in SA

19 May 2022 - 09:00 Garth Theunissen
Investec is considering share buybacks or the declaration of a special dividend as two potential options available to it as it considers how to return surplus capital to shareholders of its SA business.

The firm’s common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio, a measure of a bank’s capital against its risk-weighted assets, was at 14% in its SA business at the end of its financial year at March 31 2022...

