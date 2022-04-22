×

Companies

WATCH: Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit takes on the million-dollar question

Du Toit discusses 10-year scenario planning amid ‘weaponised finance’, political interference and more

22 April 2022 - 13:49 Business Day TV
Hendrik du Toit. Picture: SUPPLIED
Hendrik du Toit. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit discusses 10-year scenario planning amid “weaponised finance”, political interference, supply chain disruptions, inflation, US Federal Reserve treasuries, the need for finance diplomacy and the future of ESG.

Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit full interview.

