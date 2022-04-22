WATCH: Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit takes on the million-dollar question
Du Toit discusses 10-year scenario planning amid ‘weaponised finance’, political interference and more
22 April 2022 - 13:49
Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit discusses 10-year scenario planning amid “weaponised finance”, political interference, supply chain disruptions, inflation, US Federal Reserve treasuries, the need for finance diplomacy and the future of ESG.
Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit full interview.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.