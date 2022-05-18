Companies / Financial Services Ninety One sees a huge growth opportunity in China The asset manager reported net inflows of £5bn in its 2022 fiscal year taking its AUM to £143.9bn B L Premium

Ninety One, the asset manager that started out as a unit of Investec three years before SA became a democracy, is eyeing China for long-term growth, though its nearer-term focus is on expanding its operations in the lucrative North American market.

CEO Hendrik du Toit, who founded the firm formerly known as Investec Asset Management in 1991, told Business Day that while Covid-19-related travel restrictions had slowed the implementation of its Chinese growth plans, it still views it as one of the world’s best asset management opportunities...