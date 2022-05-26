BREAKING NEWS: African Bank buys Grindrod Bank for R1.5bn
African Bank says the reason for the deal is to accelerate its expansion into business banking
26 May 2022 - 15:31
African Bank has bought Grindrod Bank as part of its plan to accelerate its entry into SA’s increasingly competitive business banking sector.
The R1.5bn deal will see African Bank acquire 100% of Grindrod Bank from JSE-listed Grindrod Limited, the diversified freight logistics group, which operations across southern and east Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Papua New Guinea and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Grindrod Bank was first established as a boutique merchant bank in 1994 and has had several suitors over the years...
