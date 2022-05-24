NEWS LEADER
WATCH: African Bank CEO Kennedy Bungane on lender’s return to profit
Business Day TV speaks to Bungane after the bank more than double its interim profit after tax
24 May 2022 - 21:08
Easing its lending criteria has helped African Bank more than double its interim profit after tax. The lender has reported an 11% increase in gross loans and advancements, and its credit loss ratio has declined to 4.6% from 6.1%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Kennedy Bungane for his take on the performance.
